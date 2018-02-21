Martin's 26 points spark Butler to blowout of Creighton

Kelan Martin scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Butler in a 93-70 rout of Creighton in a Big East matchup on Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Paul Jorgensen added 17 points and Nate Fowler had 15 points and six boards for Butler (19-10, 9-7 Big East). The Bulldogs won their second straight game after a season-high-tying, three-game losing streak.

Mitch Ballock led Creighton (19-9, 8-7) with 15 points but limped off the court with an apparent injury in the closing period before later returning. Khyri Thomas had 14 points and Marcus Foster added 13 for the Bluejays.

Creighton took its second straight loss and has dropped three of four.

The Bluejays came no closer than 13 points in the second half, with a layup by Ballock cutting the Butler lead at 55-42 with 15:38 remaining.

Christian David’s layup with 35 seconds to play matched the Bulldogs’ largest lead at 25.

Butler led 46-34 at halftime.

A 3-pointer from Foster at 15:18 of the opening period gave Creighton a 7-4 advantage and gave the Bluejays a made trey for the 811th consecutive game.

Kamar Baldwin’s 3-pointer at the other end tied it at the 14:49 mark, and Henry Baddley’s trey with 13:11 left before the half put the Bulldogs on top for good.

Creighton won the first of the two regular-season meetings with Butler this season, earning an 85-74 victory at home on Jan. 9 when it was ranked No. 25 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Bluejays have gone just 5-6 since that win.

Butler closes out the regular season with back-to-back games on the road, starting Wednesday at St. John‘s. Creighton is back in action Saturday when it hosts No. 3 Villanova.

