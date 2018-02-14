Derrickson scores 27 points as Georgetown stuns Butler

Junior forward Marcus Derrickson matched his career best of 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting as Georgetown posted a stunning 87-83 victory over Butler on Tuesday in Big East play at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Senior guard Trey Dickerson added 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting as the Hoyas (15-10, 5-9 Big East) won their second straight game after losing six of their previous seven. Junior center Jessie Govan contributed 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots, and freshman guard Jamorko Pickett added 10 points.

Senior forward Kelan Martin had 22 points and eight rebounds for Butler (17-10, 7-7), which lost its third straight contest. Senior forward Tyler Wideman added 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting and sophomore guard Kamar Baldwin had 16 points, seven assists and three steals as the Bulldogs lost their second straight home game to fall to 12-3 at Hinkle.

Butler trailed by 14 points with under six minutes left before making a frantic push to move within three. But Baldwin missed a tying 3-pointer with six seconds left, and Georgetown freshman guard Jahvon Blair split two free throws with 4.5 seconds remaining to seal it.

Earlier this season, Georgetown blew a 20-point lead and suffered a 91-89 double-overtime home loss to the Bulldogs.

The Hoyas shot 58.8 percent from the field on Tuesday. Butler shot 47 percent.

Pickett drained a 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 burst and give Georgetown a 55-42 lead with 14:47 remaining. The advantage was 14 a short time later after a three-point play by Derrickson before the Bulldogs scored six straight to cut their deficit to eight with 13:09 to play.

But Dickerson buried a jumper and Derrickson connected on a 3-pointer, as Georgetown increased its lead to 63-50 with 11:54 remaining.

Derrickson matched his previous career high of 27 points with a layup with 8:21 left to make it 72-58. Butler turned up the heat and later used a 6-0 push, capped by Baldwin’s layup, to move within 84-81 with 1:27 left.

Derrickson (15 points on 6-of-7 shooting) and Dickerson (12, 5-of-5) were a combined 11-of-12 shooting in the first half, as the Hoyas led 44-39 at the break.

Georgetown connected on eight of its first nine field goal attempts in the first six minutes while taking an 18-7 lead. Derrickson scored 10 points during the stretch while making four straight shots.

Butler eventually pulled within 30-28 on Martin’s 3-pointer with 7:45 remaining.

--Field Level Media