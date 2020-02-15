Allen leads hot-shooting Georgetown over No. 19 Butler

Senior guard Terrell Allen hit all four of his 3-point attempts, scoring a game-high 22 points to spark Georgetown to a 73-66 upset over No. 19 Butler before a sellout crowd of 9,158 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Feb 15, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs head coach LaVall Jordan reacts during the first half against the Georgetown Hoyas at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Jahvon Blair scored 16 points for the Hoyas (15-10, 5-7 Big East). Jamorko Pickett had 12 points and six rebounds, and Qudus Wahab contributed 11 points and seven boards. Georgetown made 10 of 15 3-point shots and committed only seven turnovers.

Kamar Baldwin poured in 17 points, while Jordan Tucker added 16 points for the Bulldogs (19-7, 7-6). Sean McDermott had 12 points for Butler, which shot 9-for-32 (28.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs played without Aaron Thompson (concussion) and Derrik Smits (knee) due to injuries suffered in their last game.

The Bulldogs fought back early in the second half to seize a 39-37 lead following a layup by McDermott. Pickett then had a dunk, blocked a shot and hit a 3-pointer in a 49-second span to give the Hoyas a 44-39 edge.

Baldwin hit a jumper to tie the game at 47 with 9:18 remaining. Allen drained a 3-pointer to hand the Hoyas a 55-53 lead at the 6:44 mark.

Less than two minutes later, Jagan Mosely added a layup to extend the Hoyas’ lead to 59-55.

McDermott canned a 3-pointer to lower the deficit to 61-60, but Allen answered with a jumper to extend the lead to 63-60. Allen then hit a 3-pointer from the corner to increase the advantage to 66-60 with 1:28 left. Mosely made two free throws with 21 seconds left to ice a rare conference road win for the Hoyas.

The Bulldogs missed seven straight shots and endured a 3:33 scoreless drought until Baldwin buried a jumper with 13 seconds remaining.

The Hoyas entered the game with just three wins in seven true road games but came out strong in the first half, leading 11-2. Tucker canned a late 3 to lower the halftime deficit to 32-31.

