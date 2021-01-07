Butler rallies to defeat Georgetown, 63-55

Chuck Harris led all scorers with 18 points and Jair Bolden added 13 as host Butler sent Georgetown to its fourth straight defeat with a 63-55 come-from-behind victory on Wednesday night at Indianapolis.

The Hoyas (3-7, 1-5 Big East) led from the second minute on until the Bulldogs went ahead 57-55 on a Bryce Golden jumper with 1:49 to go. Making his return to the lineup after a five-game absence due to a knee sprain, Aaron Thompson pushed the Butler advantage to four points with a jumper with 55 seconds to go before the Bulldogs closed the game from the foul line.

Butler (3-5, 2-3) closed the game on a 10-0 run as Georgetown missed 14 of its last 15 shots and went scoreless over the final 4:29.

Jamorko Pickett registered a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hoyas, while Jahvon Blair had 11 points. Qudus Wahab contributed nine points and 12 rebounds. Butler shot 38.3 percent compared to 33.9 percent for Georgetown.

Bryce Nze and Golden both scored 10 points for the Bulldogs. Thompson had eight points, four rebounds and two assists, while Markeese Hastings grabbed a team-best seven boards. Georgetown won the rebounding battle 44-32.

Georgetown took a 34-27 lead into halftime behind 43.3 percent shooting, including 6-for-13 accuracy from long range. Blair led the Hoyas with eight points at the break while drilling two 3-pointers, extending to 23 games his streak of making at least one trey in a game.

Harris led Butler with 11 first-half points, but no other teammate scored more than five, as the Bulldogs used a multiple attack to climb back into the game following an early 11-point deficit.

Butler pulled to within 29-27 on a Nze 3-pointer with 4:20 to play in the first half but the Bulldogs missed their final seven shots before halftime. The scoring drought dissipated early in the second half, though, as Thompson and Harris combined to score five points in 39 seconds, prompting a Hoyas timeout.

