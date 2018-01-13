Martin's big night snaps Butler's three-game losing streak

EditorsNote: resending to fix slug

Senior forward Kelan Martin scored a career-high 37 points on 12-of-17 shooting to lead Butler to a 94-83 victory over Marquette in Big East action Friday night in Indianapolis.

Martin, who had a team-high seven rebounds and three assists, made 4 of 6 3-point shots and hit all nine free throws.

“I thought (Martin) did a good job not forcing things and we got him a mismatch a couple of times,” Butler coach LaVall Jordan told Fox Sports. “He let the game come to him.”

Sophomore guard Kamar Baldwin scored 19 on 9-of-14 shooting for the Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 Big East), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Tyler Wideman added 16 points for Butler, hitting 7 of 10 shots.

Sam Hauser was the high scorer for Marquette (12-6, 3-3) with 30 points. Hauser hit 11 of 17 shots, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Andrew Rowsey added 17 points and Markus Howard 14 for the Golden Eagles.

The Bulldogs made 38 of 64 shots (59.4 percent) while the Golden Eagles were 28 of 57 (49.1 percent). Marquette was 10 of 22 on 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs, who led 44-38 at halftime, built the lead to eight points before the Golden Eagles gradually chipped away. Marquette tied it at 56-all with 13:01 to go.

The Golden Eagles used a 9-0 run to take a 67-60 lead with 10:06 left. Martin converted a three-point play to start a 13-0 spurt to give Butler a 73-67 advantage with 7:39 remaining.

From there, Martin took over and the Bulldogs took control.

Butler sank 19 of 30 shots to take its six-point halftime lead. The Golden Eagles were 14 of 31 from the field in the opening half.

Howard, who was averaging a team-high 22.1 points entering the game, was scoreless at halftime, missing both shots.

Marquette finished the half with a 7-0 run in the final 1:16 to narrow the Bulldogs’ lead.

Butler had used a 10-0 run to take a 37-24 lead. Hauser sank a 3-pointer to end Marquette’s scoreless streak and cut the deficit to 37-27. Butler’s largest lead was 14 points with 1:54 left in the first half.

