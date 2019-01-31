No. 10 Marquette blows past Butler

EditorsNote: Tweaks 2nd, 6th grafs

Markus Howard scored 32 points on 14-of-23 shooting to lead No. 10 Marquette to a 76-58 rout of Butler on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

Sam Hauser contributed 19 points, hitting 6 of 7 shots as the Golden Eagles (19-3, 8-1 Big East) won their eighth consecutive game. Sacar Anim added 14 points, and Joey Hauser had a team-high eight rebounds for Marquette, which held a 37-30 rebounding edge.

The Golden Eagles, who shot 56.9 percent from the floor, snapped a five-game, head-to-head losing streak vs. Butler.

Kamar Baldwin paced the Bulldogs (12-10, 3-6) with 16 points, hitting 5 of 15 field-goal attempts. Paul Jorgensen and Sean McDermott each scored 10 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 32.8 percent for the game.

Marquette’s largest lead was 20 points twice in the final four minutes.

Howard scored 19 points in the first half to lead the Golden Eagles to a 34-25 edge at intermission. Marquette’s largest lead was 13 in the first half.

Jorgensen hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 43-34 with 14:22 remaining in the second half. With Howard and Sam Hauser on the bench with three fouls each, the Golden Eagles answered with an 8-0 run to push the lead to 51-34.

Butler responded with an 11-0 spurt to pull within 51-45. The spurt included three 3-pointers by Christian David, Nate Fowler and Baldwin, then was capped by two free throws by Baldwin.

Marquette regained control with a 12-0 run, including six points by Howard, to put the Golden Eagles ahead 63-45.

After missing seven of its first 10 shots, Marquette sank 12 of its next 18 shots in the opening half.

At halftime, the Bulldogs were 9 of 28 (32.1 percent) from the field, including 1 of 11 from 3-point range. The Golden Eagles were 15 of 28 (53.6 percent) on field-goal tries, 2 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Each team had eight turnovers in the opening half. Marquette finished with 16 turnovers, Butler 12.

—Field Level Media