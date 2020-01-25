No. 13 Butler overtakes Marquette for OT win

Kamar Baldwin scored 31 points and added eight rebounds and five assists to carry No. 13 Butler to a come-from-behind, overtime victory over Marquette 89-85 on Friday in Indianapolis.

Jan 24, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles center Theo John (4) (left) and Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Golden (33) compete for the opening tap in their game at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 Big East) overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half.

Sean McDermott scored 16 points and Henry Baddley added 10 for Butler, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Baldwin converted a three-point play for an 80-76 lead with 2:08 remaining in overtime. Baldwin then dropped in a jumper for an 82-76 advantage with 1:05 left.

Sacar Anim’s trey cut the gap to 86-85 with 27 seconds to go, but Baldwin made 1 of 2 free throws with 15.1 seconds remaining as Butler pulled ahead 89-85.

Markus Howard scored 26 points and Anim added 22 for Marquette. Brendan Bailey scored 14 points, and Theo John blocked seven shots for the Golden Eagles (14-6, 4-4). Koby McEwen had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Marquette, which had its three-game winning streak broken.

When Howard drove to the basket and finished with the left hand off the glass, the Golden Eagles led 30-26 with 3:54 left in the half.

Butler fell behind 35-30, but McDermott came back with a 3-pointer to slice the deficit to two.

The Golden Eagles took a 39-35 lead into the locker room at halftime thanks in large part to Howard’s 18 points.

Butler head coach LaVall Jordan was whistled for a technical as halftime ended. Before the second half started, Howard shot two free throws, making one for a five-point lead.

Marquette bolted to a 51-42 edge when Jamal Cain scored on a difficult layup along the baseline with 13:40 remaining.

The Bulldogs later cut the margin to one, but Howard made a 3-pointer, and Marquette led 54-50 with 9:31 left.

Anim dropped in a pair of threes and a layup as Marquette went ahead 66-60 with 4:46 to go.

Baldwin scored consecutive baskets to tie the game at 68 with 49 seconds remaining.

After Baldwin sank 3 of 4 free throws over two possessions, McEwen hit a 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds left to send the game into overtime tied at 71.

—Field Level Media