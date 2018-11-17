Jorgensen helps lift Butler past Mississippi

Senior guard Paul Jorgensen scored a career-high 27 points and junior point guard Kamar Baldwin added 23 points to propel Butler to an 83-76 victory over Mississippi on Friday night at Indianapolis.

Jorgensen sank 10 of 17 shots, including 6 of 10 3-pointers. Baldwin, who had just six points in the first half, was 5 of 17 from the field but made all 12 free throws.

Forward Joey Brunk added 15 points, hitting all four shots and 7 of 10 free throws as Butler (3-0) won its 46th consecutive non-conference home game.

Terence Davis was high for Mississippi (1-1) with 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Breein Tyree added 17.

Leading 49-45, Butler’s Christian David was called for flagrant one. Ole Miss managed just one point from the possession.

Tyree’s layup eventually tied it at 57-all. Davis sank a 3-pointer to give the Rebels a 60-57 lead. The Rebels pushed the lead to 68-63 before the Bulldogs answered with 9-0 run to take a 72-68 lead with 3:24 to go.

Mississippi closed the deficit to 72-70, but Butler’s 9-0 run, capped by Jorgensen’s 3-pointer, gave the Bulldogs a 79-70 edge with 1:14 to go.

Butler made 46.3 percent of its shots while Ole Miss connected on 47.3 percent.

The big difference was Butler sank 23 of 27 free throws compared to 13 of 21 for Ole Miss.

Rebels forward Bruce Stevens fouled out with 14:48 to play.

Jorgensen scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first half to lead the Bulldogs to a 41-36 halftime lead.

Davis led Ole Miss with 21 points in the first half.

Butler score 53.6 percent in the opening half while the Rebels connected on 48 percent.

Jorgensen hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Bulldogs a 19-13 lead with 12:26 left in the first half.

The Rebels used a 9-2 run to take a 22-21 lead before Jorgensen answered with another 3-pointer.

A 6-0 spurt eventually gave the Bulldogs a 33-26 lead.

