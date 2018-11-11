Baldwin scores 21 as Butler opens with romp

Kamar Baldwin’s layup ignited a 9-0, game-opening run that gave host Butler a lead it never relinquished en route to an 90-68 romp over Miami-Ohio in a nonconference tilt Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Baldwin finished with 21 points and six assists, while Paul Jorgensen and Joey Brunk added 17 apiece for the Bulldogs (1-0), a 21-win team a year ago.

Nike Sibande went for a game-high 24 points for the RedHawks (0-1), who likewise were making their 2018-19 debut.

Baldwin had three points and Brunk four in the game-opening burst, which lasted 3 1/2 minutes. Sibande’s 3-pointer with 16:18 left in the half provided Miami’s first points.

Butler went on to lead 25-10 and then 45-33 at the half, and was never seriously threatened the rest of the way, using 60.3-percent shooting to keep Miami at arm’s length.

Brunk had 15 of his 17 points in the first half, making all six of his shots. He finished 7-for-7 for the game.

Baldwin shot 9-for-14 for the field and found time for a game-high six assists for Butler, which was playing Miami for the first time since 2006.

Aaron Thompson added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Sibande made a game-high four of his 12 3-point attempts for the RedHawks, who outscored Butler 36-24 from beyond the arc.

Dalonte Brown had 16 points and Darrian Ringo 10 for Miami, which shot just 39.7 percent from the field.

