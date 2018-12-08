US College Basketball
December 8, 2018 / 11:54 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Hot shooting helps Butler blow out NIU, 95-68

2 Min Read

Northern Illinois discovered how well Butler’s Paul Jorgensen’s long-range shooting can impact a game on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Jorgensen entered the nonconference game averaging 17.4 points per game, shooting 42.1 percent on 7.1 3-point attempts per game. The 6-foot-2 senior guard added to his impressive start, hitting 4 of 8 3-pointers to finish with 16 points in a 95-68 blowout of the Huskies.

Jorgensen shot 6 for 11 from the field and added three rebounds and three assists.

Junior forward Sean McDermott, though, managed to top Jorgensen’s effort. McDermott made seven of his 12 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points. Sophomore Joey Brunk added 15 points off the bench, and Kamar Baldwin finished with 13 points, seven boards and four assists for the Bulldogs (7-2).

Butler shot a sizzling 53.1 percent (17 for 32) from deep, and 60.7 from the field (34 for 56).

Junior guard Eugene German paced the Huskies (5-4) with 20 points and eight rebounds. German also canned four treys and picked up and three assists, while senior forward Levi Bradley added 14 points.

After the Huskies led 5-4 following a basket by Rod Henry-Hayes, the Bulldogs went on a 9-0 run, which was highlighted by two threes by McDermott for a 14-4 lead with 15:52 left before halftime.

Christian David’s layup raised the Bulldogs’ lead to 25-10 with 12:16 remaining until the break. Jorgensen buried another three with one second left to give Butler a 51-28 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs’ lead stretched to 57-36 after another McDermott three with 16:30 left in the game. Henry Baddley hit two threes in a 35-second span to lift Butler’s lead to 66-45 with 13:26 left.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.