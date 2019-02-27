Providence recovers from blown lead, downs Butler in OT

Isaiah Jackson drilled consecutive 3-pointers in the final two minutes of overtime and Nate Watson scored 21 points to help visiting Providence defeat Butler 73-67 on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Jackson and Alpha Diallo each scored 14 points for the Friars (16-13, 6-10 Big East), who led for most of regulation against the Bulldogs (15-13, 6-9).

Kamar Baldwin paced Butler with 27 points and six rebounds, while Jordan Tucker (15 points) and Nate Fowler (10) also finished in double figures.

The Friars punctuated a late 12-2 run with an A.J. Reeves alley-oop dunk to take a 58-51 lead with 1:49 left in regulation. Butler continued to battle, and was within 60-59 on Fowler’s 3 from the left wing with 23 seconds left.

After a pair of Jackson free throws put Providence ahead by three again, Baldwin tied the game at 62 on a trey with 10.5 seconds left. Providence’s David Duke missed a 3 at the end of regulation and the game went to overtime.

A fast start boosted Providence, which led for much of the first half and enjoyed as much as a 14-point edge. The Friars took a 30-16 lead on a Kalif Young layup with 5:26 to go until halftime and had opportunities to stretch their advantage before the Bulldogs ultimately recovered.

Butler began closing the gap behind a more patient inside game. The Bulldogs ended the half on an 11-2 run, helping to overcome 28-percent (7-for-25) shooting in the first 20 minutes. Baldwin darted through the left side of the lane for a layup with three seconds left in the half as Butler cut the deficit to 32-27 at the break.

The Bulldogs went 11-for-11 from the free-throw line in the first half and shot 23-for-29 in the game. A handful of missed opportunities at the line helped keep things snug in the second half. With the Friars ahead 42-41 at the 11:20 mark, Diallo fouled Butler’s Christian David on a 3-point attempt. David made just one of three free throws to only tie the game, however, but the Bulldogs took their first lead since early in the second half on the ensuing possession, as Joey Brunk split a pair from the line.

Providence was 5-for-25 from 3-point range in the game, while Butler went 6-for-24 from deep.

