Carrington, No. 21 Seton Hall edge Butler

Khadeem Carrington scored 29 points and dished out six assists to help No. 21 Seton Hall hold off Butler 90-87 Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Angel Delgado added 28 points and 15 rebounds, including a key offensive board in the final seconds. Delgado secured his sixth offensive rebound of the game with 13 seconds remaining and immediately kicked the ball to Myles Powell on the perimeter. Powell sank two free throws to make it 86-82, and finished with nine points despite shooting 1-of-4 from the field.

Seton Hall (14-2, 3-0 Big East) shot just 78 percent from the foul line for the game, but made the ones that mattered, sinking all six attempts in the final 13 seconds.

Desi Rodriguez had 19 points and five rebounds for the Pirates, who are 3-0 in conference play for the first time since the 1998-99 season.

Butler (12-5, 2-2) led by as many as 11 points in the second half but could not match the Pirates’ hot shooting down the stretch. Multiple defenders attempted to contain Carrington, who scored just seven points in the first half, but his 22 second-half points facilitated Seton Hall’s comeback.

The Pirates shot 11-of-22 from 3-point range, led by Carrington, who finished 7-of-11 from behind the arc.

Kelan Martin had 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting for the Bulldogs, who have lost back-to-back games after knocking off No. 1 Villanova Dec. 30. Henry Baddley and Kamar Baldwin scored 14 points apiece and Nate Fowler added 11 points, shooting 4-of-6 from the field.

Butler outrebounded Seton Hall 32-30, but could not contain Delgado, who finished with 15 rebounds for the 20th time in his career.

Baldwin hit a deep, leaning 3-pointer through traffic with less than a second remaining to make it 88-87, but Delgado sank two more free throws to seal the game.

-- Field Level Media