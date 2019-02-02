Butler holds off Seton Hall rally in 70-68 win

Paul Jorgensen scored 18 points, including the game winner, as Butler weathered a big Seton Hall comeback attempt in a 70-68 victory in Big East action on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Seton Hall was called for goaltending on Jorgensen’s layup with 16.1 seconds to go, much to Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard’s displeasure. Myles Powell missed a potential game-winning 3-point shot with three seconds left and Butler’s Kamar Baldwin grabbed the rebound to seal it.

Jorgensen hit 7 of 9 shot attempts. Nate Fowler had a season-high 15 points for the Bulldogs (13-10, 4-6). Kamar Baldwin added 10.

Powell led Seton Hall (13-9, 4-6) with 21 points, scoring 19 in the second half. Myles Cale and Quincy McKnight each 13 points and Michael Nzei 10 for the Pirates.

Seton Hall won the first meeting, 76-75, on Jan. 9

The Pirates were down 65-48 at the 6:48 mark of the second half and used a 20-3 spurt to tie it at 68 on Powell’s 3-pointer with 42 seconds left.

Seton Hall had closed the deficit to 67-62 with a 14-2 run with 2:34 remaining. The Pirates had a chance to cut the lead to three points but turned it over. Baldwin was fouled and sank one of two free throws to give Butler a 68-62 lead with 1:32 to go.

After trading turnovers, Powell converted a three-point play to make it 68-65 with 1:13 on the clock. Following a Baldwin miss, Powell sank a 3-pointer to tie it at 68 with 42 seconds remaining.

Butler shot 49.1 percent for the game while Seton Hall was close behind at 48.3 percent.

The Bulldogs hit 17 of 27 shots (63 percent), including 9 of 15 3-pointers, to take a 46-34 halftime lead. The Pirates were 14 of 27 from the field.

Jorgensen scored 13 points in the first half, including 3-of-4 shots from 3-point range.

Butler used a 13-1 run to take a 26-13 lead. The Pirates closed the deficit to 34-29 with 4:57 left. Following a missed layup off a turnover by Seton Hall’s Cale, Jorgensen sank a 3-pointer.

Butler used a 9-0 run to push the edge to 46-32, before Seton Hall got the final basket before intermission.

—Field Level Media