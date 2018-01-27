Butler cruises past St. John's, 70-45

Butler senior forward Kelan Martin scored 19 points to guide the Bulldogs to a 70-45 rout of St. John’s in Big East action on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Martin, who moved in eighth place on Butler’s all-time scoring list, hit 4-of-8 from 3-point range. Butler guard Paul Jorgensen made 3-of-6 3-pointers for 13 points.

Sophomore guard Kamar Baldwin contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (15-7, 5-4). Butler senior forward Tyler Wideman had a career-high 11 rebounds as Butler held a 42-32 edge on the glass.

The Red Storm shot just 29.1 percent while the Bulldogs hit 40 percent. Butler made 14 of 19 free throws while St. Johns was 8-of-14.

Tariq Owens was the only player to score in double figures for the Red Storm (10-12, 0-10) with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting. The 45 points were a season low. St. John’s previous low was 46 in a 46-43 victory over University of Central Florida.

Red Storm guard Shamorie Ponds, who was averaging a team-high 20 points per game, scored just two points, missing all 12 shots from the field.

With Butler leading 45-18, St. John’s went on a 9-1 run to trim the deficit to 46-27. The Bulldogs followed with a 14-3 stretch to expand the lead to a game-high of 30 at 60-30 with 7:47 to go.

Butler sank 8 of 17 3-point shots to take a 37-15 halftime lead. St. John’s made just 5 of 27 shots (18.2 percent) in the opening half. Butler hit 13 of 30 shots (43.3 percent) in the opening half.

The Bulldogs, who scored the first five points, hit five of their first six 3-point shots to roll to a 19-2 lead with 12:33 remaining in the first half

The Red Storm were forced to play with just seven scholarship players since junior reserve forward Kassoum Yakwe was sidelined with an ankle injury. St.John’s guard Marcus LoVett started the first seven games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

