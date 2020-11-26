Butler fends off Western Michigan, 66-62

Western Michigan’s attempt at an upset of host Butler in Indianapolis came close, but the Bulldogs, despite trailing by as many as five early in the second half, came away with a 66-62 win Wednesday night.

Senior guard Aaron Thompson led Butler with 21 points in the season opener for both teams.

Jair Bolden added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs, who were about to play a Big East tournament game on March 12 when the 2019-2020 season was called off due to the coronavirus.

Butler took a 32-26 lead into the second half behind 12 points from Thompson. But Western Michigan fought back with the first seven points of the half.

The Broncos hung tough throughout. Reserves Patrick Emilien and Rafael Cruz Jr. hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to give Western Michigan the lead, 44-42. Then Butler went on a 6-0 run to go ahead 58-53 with 5:59 left to play.

Bolden, a transfer from South Carolina, scored 10 of his points in the second half as the Bulldogs won their 22nd straight home opener.

B. Artis White’s 17 points led Western Michigan, with 14 from Cruz.

The Broncos went 13-18 last season and were picked by media to finish last in the preseason MAC basketball poll. But they had a shot at a win late in the game.

Down by seven with under two minutes to play, Cruz made it a three-point game, 65-62, with a corner 3-pointer with 48 seconds left.

Western Michigan was given chances after missed free throws from Butler. The Broncos had a chance to draw even, with possession of the ball with 7.3 seconds left, but the Bulldogs fouled center Titus Wright of the Broncos, and he missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Butler got the rebound, and Bolden hit a free throw at the other end to seal Butler’s win.

--Field Level Media