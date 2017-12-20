Butler finds range in second half, beats Morehead State

Kelan Martin scored 20 points, including the 1,500th of his college career, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists to lead Butler to an 85-69 nonconference victory over Morehead State on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs (9-3) never trailed in winning the program’s 42nd straight at Hinkle Fieldhouse against nonconference opposition.

Butler shot just 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half and led by just five at halftime. However, the Bulldogs found the range from distance in the second half, when they were 7 of 13 from behind the arc.

Martin, who also had three steals, was 2 of 10 from the floor in the first half before making 5 of 8 second-half shots.

Butler’s Paul Jorgensen scored all 16 of his points in the second half, Tyler Wideman scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds, Kamar Baldwin posted 12 points and eight boards, and Nate Fowler had 11 points in the victory.

Local product Djimon Henson returned home and led Morehead State (4-7) with a game-high 22 points. He was 5 of 11 on 3-point attempts. Lamontray Harris added 13 points.

The game was played on the 118th birthday of Naismith Hall of Famer Tony Hinkle, the “Dean of Indiana College Basketball.” His daughter and granddaughter were on hand as the crowd sang Happy Birthday in honor of the former Butler basketball, football and baseball coach.

The Bulldogs host Western Illinois on Thursday and then open Big East play at Georgetown on Dec. 27 before playing four consecutive ranked conference teams. The Eagles play at Tennessee Tech on Thursday.

While this was the first basketball meeting between the programs, they have played each other 22 times in football as members of the FCS Pioneer Football League.