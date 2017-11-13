FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Butler holds off Princeton
#US College Basketball
November 13, 2017 / 1:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Butler holds off Princeton

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Butler holds off Princeton

Butler forward Kelan Martin led Butler with 20 points, 14 rebounds and three assists to hold off Princeton 85-75 in a nonconference game Sunday at the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (2-0) had three other players score in double figures -- Aaron Thompson (15 points), Kamar Baldwin (15) and Tyler Wideman (11). All of Butler’s eight players who played scored at least five points.

The Bulldogs shot 54.4 percent from the field. Princeton (0-1) also shot well at 55.6 percent but Butler outscored the Tigers 15-5 in points off turnovers. Princeton had 11 turnovers and Butler seven.

Amir Bell led Princeton with 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. Myles Stephens added 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Devin Cannady had 12 points while making 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range.

Butler, which did not trail after 17:05 remained in the first half, built a 41-31 lead in the first half behind Thompson’s 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field.

Princeton outscored Butler 13-4 in one stretch of the second half to cut the lead to 54-49 with 12:33 left in regulation.

The Tigers answered again after Butler pushed ahead by 10 points by cutting the lead to 61-57 on a 3-pointer by Cannady with 8:07 remaining.

The Bulldogs pulled away again thanks to a 7-0 run capped by a jumper by Martin with 1:45 left that increased Butler’s lead 79-68.

