Martin helps Butler power past Saint Louis

Kelan Martin scored 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting and pulled down 12 rebounds to help power Butler to a 75-45 romp over Saint Louis on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Ten Butler players scored as the Bulldogs (6-2) led by as many as 40 points at 58-18. Kamar Baldwin added 14 points and Paul Jorgensen 11 for the Bulldogs, who made 26 of 53 shots (49.1 percent).

Saint Louis (3-4) had more turnovers (17) than field goals (14). The Billikens shot 28.6 percent (14 of 49) from the field.

The Bulldogs also had a 41-26 rebounding edge in the dominating performance.

Javon Bess led Saint Louis with 22 points on 7-of-18 shooting.

Butler has won 39 consecutive home games against nonconference opponents.

The Bulldogs sank 15 of 28 shots to take a 42-13 halftime lead. The Billikens made just 4 of 21 shots in the half, missing all eight 3-point shots.

Butler took command early, scoring the game’s first eight points. The Bulldogs finished the half with a 15-2 spurt with the halftime margin being their largest lead to that point.

Butler scored the first 10 points of the second half to take a 52-13 advantage.

The Billikens played without starting forward Hasahn French, who was sidelined by an ankle injury.

The Bulldogs announced earlier in the week that sophomore forward Sean McDermott, who was averaging 9.3 points, will miss four to six weeks with an ankle sprain suffered Nov. 24 against Portland State in the PK80 Invitational at Portland, Ore.