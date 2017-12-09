EditorsNote: Updates rebound leader for Butler in 5th graph

Butler romps over Youngstown State

Sophomore guard Kamar Baldwin scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead five Butler players in double figures in a 95-67 romp over Youngstown State at Indianapolis on Saturday.

The Bulldogs shot 58.5 percent (38 of 65) to capture their fifth game in a row and 41st consecutive nonconference home game.

Senior Kelan Martin and redshirt junior Paul Jorgensen each added 15 for Butler (8-2). Jorgensen sank 5 of 9 shots, 3 of 4 on 3-pointers. Martin had an off-shooting day (5 of 15) but had two 3-pointers. Junior Nate Fowler came off the bench to score 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Ten Bulldogs got into the scoring column. Freshman Christian David sank all five shots for 10 points for Butler.

Sophomore Joey Brunk led the Bulldogs with seven rebounds while freshman teammate Aaron Thompson had a team-high six assists.

Youngstown State made 23 of 59 shots for 39 percent. Senior Cameron Morse and sophomore Braun Hatfield each scored 16 points for the Penguins (2-8). Garrett Covington, a freshman from Carmel, Ind., added 14 points for Youngstown State.

The Bulldogs’ largest lead was 35 points (93-58) with 3:38 to go.

The Penguins committed 20 turnovers, six more than the Bullldogs.

Butler sank 20 of 34 shots (58.8 percent) to lead 48-23 at halftime. The Penguins were 9 of 27 (33.3 percent) before intermission.

The Bulldogs used 16-2 spurt to push the lead to 30-11 with 6:46 left in the half. Following a 3-pointer by Morse, Butler had a 7-0 run to expand the lead to 37-14.

The Bulldogs led by many as 26 (46-20) in that opening half.

Butler is 22-3 against the Penguins, including 13-0 in Indianapolis. Butler, in the Big East, formerly played in the Horizon League with Youngstown State.