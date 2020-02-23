No. 23 BYU stuns No. 2 Gonzaga, extends win streak to 8

Yoeli Childs scored 28 points and the No. 23 BYU Cougars upset the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs 91-78 on Saturday night in Provo, Utah.

Feb 22, 2020; Provo, Utah, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Filip Petrusev (3) drives against Brigham Young Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) during the first half at Marriott Center.

Childs, who did not play when the Cougars lost to the Bulldogs on Jan. 18 in Spokane, Wash., also had 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Jake Toolson added 17 points and six assists, and TJ Haws recorded 16 points and eight assists for the Cougars (23-7, 12-3 West Coast Conference), who won their eighth straight game.

The loss snapped Gonzaga’s 19-game winning streak. The Bulldogs (27-2, 13-1) also had won 40 consecutive regular-season conference games and 39 straight road conference contests.

Killian Tillie led the Bulldogs with 18 points before fouling out. Corey Kispert chipped in with 16 points, but went only 1-for-10 from beyond the arc. Filip Petrusev scored 14 points, but the Bulldogs’ leading rebounder had only two boards and committed four turnovers.

After a slow start, with the score tied at 6-all at the 15:15 mark, the two offenses kicked into gear.

A 3-point jumper by Admon Gilder gave Gonzaga its largest lead of the night at 12-6.

Zac Seljaas’ 3-pointer with 6:11 to go in the first half put the Cougars up for good at 27-25. The lead grew to eight at 44-36 on a 3-pointer by Haws.

BYU took a 46-38 lead into intermission after another Haws’ jumper.

The Cougars extended their lead to 58-44 early in the second half on a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Kolby Lee.

The Bulldogs fought back and got within two at 70-68 on Drew Timme’s jumper. Timme missed a subsequent free throw, and that would be as close as the Bulldogs would get.

Seljaas scored seven of the next nine BYU points as the Cougars withstood a run by Gonzaga.

Alex Barcello’s 3-pointer with 4:42 left put BYU back up by eight and seemed to take the wind out of the Bulldogs’ sails. Haws followed with a 3-pointer to seal the win.

BYU, one of the best 3-point-shooting teams in the nation, connected on 11 of 27 attempts (40.7 percent). Gonzaga went 5-for-25 (20 percent).

