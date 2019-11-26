BYU overtakes UCLA to reach Maui semis

BYU finished the game on a 27-11 run to power past UCLA 78-63 in the final game of Monday’s opening-round action at the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Cougars (4-2) advance to oppose No. 4 Kansas in a Maui semifinal on Tuesday. The Bruins (4-2) will play Chaminade in the consolation bracket.

BYU made three 3-pointers during the decisive stretch, which spanned more than 11 minutes. The Cougars shot 9 of 18 from deep, marking the second straight game in which UCLA allowed an opponent to hit 50 percent from beyond the arc.

The Bruins came into the Maui Invitational off a home loss to Hofstra on Thursday, when the Pride sank 12 of 24 3-point attempts.

BYU’s Jake Toolson connected on 3 of 7 from behind the 3-point arc en route to a game-high 20 points. TJ Haws played a phenomenal second half, scoring 12 of his 15 points after intermission.

Kolby Lee added 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor for the Cougars, and Zac Seljaas finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

While BYU heated up down the stretch, UCLA went cold. The Bruins made just three field goals during the final run. An 8-of-15 night shooting from the free-throw line did little to help UCLA’s cause, before and amid the late-game onslaught.

BYU led 36-32 at halftime, but UCLA battled back to exchange leads with the Cougars through the first 10 minutes of the second half. Jules Bernard came off the bench to record a team-high 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Bruins.

Cody Riley scored 12 points, and Tyger Campbell had 11 for UCLA. Prince Ali — who came down hurt under the basket in a scary moment during the second half, but returned to the game — added 10 points.

The Cougars sank 60 percent of their field-goal attempts to the Bruins’ 45.5 percent. UCLA made 5 of 14 3-point tries.

