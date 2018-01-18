Ayton, No. 14 Arizona overpower Cal

Arizona center Deandre Ayton totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds, and guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright had 14 points and tied a career high with four 3-pointers in the No. 14 Wildcats’ 79-58 victory over California on Wednesday at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Allonzo Trier scored 15 points and transfer guard Dylan Smith had 14 points and a season-high four 3-pointers as the hot-shooting Wildcats (15-4, 5-1 Pac-12) won for the 12th time in 13 games.

Freshman forward Justice Sueing posted 19 points, guard Don Coleman scored 11 and center Kingsley Okoroh had 10 for California (7-12, 1-5). The Bears have lost five in a row after opening Pac-12 play with a victory at Stanford.

Sueing is averaging 19.2 points in conference play, second to Ayton (21.8) among league freshmen. Sueing also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

The Wildcats shot 62 percent from the field and made 11 of 19 3-point attempts. Their season high is 64 percent, set in an 89-73 victory at New Mexico on Dec. 16.

Ayton made 9 of 11 field-goal attempts, Smith was 5 of 5 and Jackson-Cartwright 5 of 7. Smith made all four of his 3-point attempts, and Jackson-Cartwright was 4 of 6.

Arizona had a 36-22 rebounding edge. Jackson-Cartwright had six assists.

Jackson-Cartwright made three 3-pointers, Smith had two and Trier and Emmanuel Akot had one apiece on an 21-6 run that gave Arizona a 36-22 lead with 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

Cal, which shot 35.3 percent from the floor overall, went without a field goal for 9:57 of the second half and fell behind by as many as 26 points.

Sueing made a layup and a dunk as Cal scored 10 of the first 14 points to open an early lead before Arizona recovered. The Wildcats had seven turnovers in the first nine minutes.

Arizona made 14 of 20 field-goal attempts in the first half, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range, for a 36-26 halftime lead.

