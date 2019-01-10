Arizona State storms past Cal

Arizona State rallied into contention with a late run in the first half, then thoroughly outplayed California in the second period Wednesday night en route to an 80-66 Pacific-12 Conference victory in Berkeley, Calif.

Remy Martin buried five 3-pointers, including one during the Sun Devils’ 11-2 run to finish the first half, and totaled a game-high 24 points to lead Arizona State (11-4, 2-1 Pac-12). The Sun Devils earned their fourth victory in eight games since a 7-0 start.

Matt Bradley had 19 points and Darius McNeill 16 for Cal (5-10, 0-3), which lost its fourth straight.

The Golden Bears held Arizona State to four points in the game’s first nine minutes and built a 25-11 lead after a pair of McNeill free throws with 6:23 remaining in the half.

A layup by Bradley put Cal up 33-22 with 3:10 left in the half before Martin (seven) and Zylan Cheatham (four) combined for all the Arizona State scoring in the run that closed the gap to 35-33 at halftime.

Cheatham broke a 41-all tie with a layup with 15:59 to go, and the Sun Devils were never caught, taking as much as a 14-point lead on their way to the easy win.

Cheatham finished with 17 points, while Rob Edwards and Luguentz Dort added 13 apiece for Arizona State, which swept Cal last season by an average of 19.5 points.

Martin also contributed a game-high eight assists to the win, Arizona State’s second straight after a conference-opening home loss to Utah.

The Sun Devils outshot the Bears 47.5 percent to 38.5 percent.

Cal, which played without leading scorer Paris Austin (sprained ankle) for a second straight game, opened conference play last week with losses at Southern Cal and UCLA.

