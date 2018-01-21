No. 16 Sun Devils use balanced attack to fend off Cal

Arizona State guard Tra Holder had 13 points and forward Mickey Mitchell tied a career-high with 12 points as the No. 16 Sun Devils held on for an 81-73 Pac-12 victory over the California Bears at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley on Saturday night.

Remy Martin had 13 points and Shannon Evans II had 10 for the balanced Sun Devils (15-4, 3-4), who had seven players score at least seven points.

Evans had two 3-pointers and Martin had one for a 71-60 lead after Cal climbed within four points at 62-58 with 7 1/2 minutes to play. The Bears never were closer than six points.

Six-foot-11 forward Marcus Lee tied a season high with 23 points and had eight rebounds and guard Darius McNeill had 16 for the Bears (7-12, 1-6), who have lost six in a row.

Lee was 10-of-13 from the field but 3-of-10 from the free throw line.

Vitaly Shibel had eight points and Kimani Lawrence had a career-high seven for the Sun Devils, who played five of their first seven Pac-12 games on the road.

Led by Martin, Mitchell and Lawrence, ASU had a decisive 41-10 edge in bench points.

Arizona State held Cal to 46.7 percent shooting from the floor and posted a 39-30 rebounding advantage. Mitchell had 11 rebounds, and reserve center De‘Quon Lake had seven rebounds to go with nine points.

The Sun Devils hit 10 of 21 3-pointers, with Evans, Shibel, Mitchell and Martin hitting two apiece

Justice Sueing, who was averaging 19.2 points had 12 points for Cal, all in the second half.

Mitchell and Lawrence helped the Sun Devils overcome a sluggish start.

Mitchell had eight points, Lawrence had five and six other ASU players scored during a 29-12 run for a 37-21 lead with four minutes remaining in the half.

Arizona State got some easy looks off a full-court press and took advantage of the absence of Sueing who picked up his third foul with 11:43 left in the first half and spent the rest of the half on the bench.

