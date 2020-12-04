No. 25 Arizona State prevails over Cal in Pac-12 opener

EditorsNote: tweaks first two grafs

Dec 3, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Josh Christopher (13) and California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) hit the floor chasing a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at Haas Pavilion.

Holland Woods hit two late 3-pointers to thwart California rallies and help 25th-ranked Arizona State hold on for a 70-62 victory Thursday night in Berkeley, Calif.

The game was the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Remy Martin won a scoring duel with Cal’s Matt Bradley 22-20, sinking a layup with 1:54 to go that gave Arizona State (3-1 overall) a little breathing room.

The Bears (2-2) failed to score in the game’s final 2:11 en route to their sixth straight loss in the series.

Cal never led in a tense second half but did manage to get within 60-57 after a dunk and two free throws by Andre Kelly with 5:25 to go.

Woods then countered with his second 3-pointer of the game to double the margin.

A Grant Anticevich jumper closed the gap to three one more time at the 3:29 mark, but again Woods connected from long range for a 66-60 advantage with just 2:24 to play.

Cal got no closer than four the rest of the way.

Martin shot 8-for-11 en route to his game-high point total and also found time for a game-high five assists and two steals.

Josh Christopher contributed 14 points for Arizona State and Woods nine, all on 3-pointers. Marcus Bagley chipped in with a team-high seven rebounds.

Bradley’s 20 points came on 7-for-21 shooting for Cal, which missed its last six 3-point attempts to finish at 7-for-26 for the game. Bradley shot just 1-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Ryan Betley added 10 points for the Bears while Anticevich had eight points and seven rebounds, one shy of Bradley’s game-high total.

Arizona State outshot the hosts 50 percent to 40 percent.

Bradley had 13 points and Martin 12 in an evenly matched first half that ended with the Sun Devils clinging to a 35-34 advantage.

Neither team led by more than five in the half, during which the Bears outscored the visitors 18-9 on 3-pointers. Makale Foreman had three of Cal’s six 3-pointers in five attempts.

--Field Level Media