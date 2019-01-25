Colorado wins at Cal for first time as Pac-12 member

Lucas Siewert scored 18 points, and Tyler Bey added 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead visiting Colorado to a 68-59 victory over California on Thursday.

The Buffaloes won in Berkeley, Calif., for the first time since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Colorado (11-7, 2-4 Pac-12) snapped a two-game losing streak while the Golden Bears (5-14, 0-7) lost for the eighth straight time.

Dating back to last season, Cal has lost 14 consecutive regular-season conference games.

Colorado was comfortably in control throughout until the Golden Bears went on a 13-1 run to take a 54-53 lead on a pair of free throws by Matt Bradley with 7:04 to go in the game.

The Buffaloes scored the next seven to go back up 60-54, but Cal wouldn’t wilt and trailed by only two after a jumper by Paris Austin with 4:08 to go.

That would be Cal’s final field goal of the game.

Daylen Kountz’s free throw and a Shane Gatling jumper gave the Buffaloes a bit of breathing room and a 63-58 lead.

Buffaloes leading scorer McKinley Wright IV returned from a shoulder injury that forced him to sit out a loss to Utah on Sunday, and he clinched the Thursday win by connecting on a 3-point jumper with 35 seconds left.

Gatling finished with 13 points, and Wright added eight.

Justice Sueing and Austin led Cal with 13 points each. Bradley scored 12 points.

Colorado built a 21-11 lead by holding California without a field goal for nearly seven minutes in the first half. The lead grew to 32-17 on a basket from Bey with 2:26 left before intermission.

A driving layup by Austin as the horn sounded trimmed the Golden Bears’ halftime deficit to 34-23. Gatling scored 11 first-half points while Bey notched eight points and five boards.

The Buffaloes scored the first seven points of the second half to extend their lead to 41-23. Siewert connected on a 3-point jumper and followed with a layup. Bey added a layup, and Colorado had its largest lead of the game.

