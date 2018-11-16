Cal-Detroit Mercy game canceled amid air-quality concerns

The California men’s basketball team canceled its Thursday home matchup against Detroit Mercy due to the unhealthy air quality in the area caused by the state’s recent wildfires.

Detroit Mercy had made the cross-country trip in anticipation of playing the Golden Bears, but hours before tipoff, the cancellation was made official. Cal’s athletic department announced that the schools were looking into options for rescheduling.

According to the NCAA, the Air Quality Index reading near Berkeley had reached as high as 248, a level that would warrant such actions.

Following the announcement, Cal officials released a statement saying that a considerable amount of smoke penetrated Haas Pavilion, where California plays its home games.

Detroit Mercy flew into California on Wednesday with the expectation that Thursday’s game would go as planned. The Titans went through warmups Thursday night, receiving word about the decision shortly after shootaround had concluded.

Detroit Mercy will travel back to Michigan to play a home game against Loyola (Maryland) on Monday. Cal’s next game is Monday against St. John’s at the Barclays Center in New York.

With the Cal football team scheduled to play archrival Stanford on Saturday, it’s unclear whether that game will go as planned.

