Cal's struggles continue in loss to Oregon

Troy Brown scored 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor to lead the Oregon Ducks to a 66-53 victory over the reeling California Golden Bears on Thursday in Pacific 12 Conference play at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Cal.

California cut Oregon’s lead to 53-47 on a layup by Don Coleman with 5:36 to play but from then on the Ducks poured it on. Oregon scored the next eight points, six of them by Troy Brown, to push its lead to 14 points, more than enough to finish off the hapless Golden Bears.

Elijah Brown scored 15 points and Mikyle McIntosh added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks (15-7, 5-4 in Pac-12 play), who led from the first bucket and outshot Cal 55.3 percent to 33.3 percent for the game.

Oregon won its third straight game while Cal lost its ninth consecutive contest after opening the conference campaign with a win over Stanford.

Coleman led the Golden Bears (7-16, 1-9 in Pac-12) with 16 points and Justice Sueing added 13 for Cal, which stayed in the game by outrebounding Oregon 36-31, forging a 28-22 advantage in points in the paint and getting 21 points from its bench.

Oregon led 34-26 at halftime behind Brown’s eight points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting from the floor that included a pair of 3-pointers. The Ducks outshoot Cal 63.2 percent-39.3 percent in the first half and could have easily put away the game if it could have made more than just five of 11 free throw attempts in the first 20 minutes.

McNeil and Coleman paced the Golden Bears with six points apiece but Cal shot just 2 of 7 on 3-pointers in the first half and was only 2 of 8 from the charity stripe.

Oregon continues its trip to Northern California when it plays Stanford in Palo Alto on Saturday afternoon. California returns to the court with a home game, also on Saturday, vs. Oregon State.

