Bradley's clutch charge helps Cal nip Oregon St.

Matt Bradley drew a charge on Tres Tinkle with 7.2 seconds remaining in the game, wiping out a potential go-ahead basket and allowing host California to hold on for a 69-67 Pacific-12 Conference victory over Oregon State on Saturday afternoon in Berkeley, Calif.

Feb 1, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Paris Austin (3) calls out the play during the first half against the Oregon State Beavers at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley, who also added Cal’s final point on a free throw with 3.9 seconds left, finished with a game-high 23 points for the Golden Bears (10-11, 4-4 Pac-12), who ran their home record to 4-1 in conference play.

Tinkle paced the Beavers (13-9, 3-7) with 19 points.

In a second half that saw nine ties and nine lead changes, Cal trailed 64-61 after a Kylor Kelley layup with 4:23 to go before scoring the game’s next seven points.

After Grant Anticevich put the Golden Bears up 68-64 with 1:28 left, Oregon State got within two on an Alfred Hollins hoop with 1:11 remaining, then within 68-67 when Hollins made one of two free throws with 26 seconds to go.

A missed free throw by Bradley then gave the Beavers a change to take the lead, but he stepped in front of a driving Tinkle, drawing contact just as the Oregon State standout released his shot in the lane. The ball went in the hoop, but the shot was disallowed because of the offensive foul, preserving Cal’s one-point lead.

The Beavers could do no better than am errant buzzer-beating, 70-foot heave after Bradley’s final free throw.

Cal held its biggest lead of six points on four occasions in the first half, which featured the game’s first four ties and two lead changes.

Tinkle scored the last six points of the half in an 8-0 run that allowed the Beavers to take a 32-30 advantage into the break.

Andre Kelly had 14 points, Paris Austin 11 and Anticevich eight to go with a game-high 11 rebounds for Cal, which won its ninth straight at home over Oregon State.

Hollins totaled 14 points, while Kelley had eight points to complement a team-high eight rebounds for the Beavers, who were outshot 50.0 percent to 36.5 by the Golden Bears.

