Late 3-pointer helps Cal knock off San Diego St.

Matt Bradley drained a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left Saturday night to snap the 30th tie of the game and lift California to an 89-83 nonconference win over San Diego State in Berkeley, Calif.

Five players scored in double figures for the Golden Bears (3-5), paced by Justice Sueing’s 23 points. Paris Austin added 15, including a free throw with 15 seconds remaining to up the lead to four, while Darius McNeill and Grant Anticevich each scored 13. Bradley finished with 11 off the bench.

Jalen McDaniels led the Aztecs (5-4) with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jeremy Hemsley contributed 19 points, while Jordan Schakel hit four 3-pointers and scored 14. Devin Watson chipped in 13 points and seven assists.

San Diego State led 76-68 with 4:59 left, but was outscored 21-7 down the stretch. On its last two possessions after Bradley’s tiebreaking 3, it coughed up a turnover and attempted a pair of missed 3-pointers.

The Aztecs lost despite sinking 54.7 percent of their field goal tries and going 12-of-21 on 3-pointers. Cal shot 52.7 percent from the floor and was 18-of-20 at the foul line.

Neither team led by more than three points for the first 14-plus minutes of the game, which was dominated by accurate shooting on both sides. San Diego State finally achieved the first two-possession lead of the night on a 3-ball by Hemsley at the 5:35 mark for a 32-27 advantage.

The Aztecs upped the margin to seven on two occasions late in the half, the last occurring on a jumper by McDaniels with 1:13 left that made it 42-35. However, California canned 3s on its last two possessions, with Sueing hitting from the left wing with three seconds remaining to pull it within 42-41 at the half.

San Diego State sank 55.6 percent of its field goals in the half, including 6-of-12 on 3-pointers. The Golden Bears hit 54.8 percent from the floor, going 6-of-15 from the arc.

—Field Level Media