Carter, Means push Seattle past Cal

Myles Carter poured in 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Morgan Means hit for 24 points that included a perfect 16-of-16 showing from the free throw line as Seattle University outlasted California 82-73 on Saturday in Berkeley, Calif., to win its third straight game.

Seattle (12-3) rolled to a huge early advantage but led by just five points with seven minutes to play after a California comeback that saw the Bears briefly jump in front near the midway point of the second half.

The Redhawks were too tough in the end game, using a second-chance 3-pointer by Delante Jones and a basket and a pair of free throws from Carter to build their margin back to eight points with 3:30 to play and held on by making their free throws in the final minutes.

Jones added 16 points for Seattle, while Terrell Brown hit for 10 for the Redhawks, who have won nine of their past 10 games.

Paris Austin paced the Bears (5-7) with 20 points, with Darius McNeill scoring 19 points, Justice Sueing adding 15 points and Andre Kelly grabbing 10 rebounds for California in the loss.

The two teams combined for 57 personal fouls, 29 of them by Cal, and two players from each team fouled out of the game.

The Redhawks took command early on, scoring 21 of the game’s first 25 points to grab a 21-4 advantage eight minutes into the first half. Seattle’s lead was as many as 18 points after a jumper by Myles Carter with 7:36 to play in the half, but California started to whittle away at that deficit, using a 20-11 run through the rest of the half to pull to within 40-31 at intermission.

Carter and Means each scored 12 points in the half to lead Seattle, which outshot the Bears 57.7 to 42.9 percent and had a 19-7 edge in rebounds over the first 20 minutes of play.

Sueing paced Cal with 12 points at the break, with McNeill adding 10 for the Bears.

California roared back over the initial seven and a half minutes of the second half, using a 17-7 run to take a 48-47 lead on Paris Austin’s layup with 12:44 to play. The lead switched hands three times in the next four minutes before the Redhawks forged a 6-0 run and moved back to the front at 56-51 with 7:14 remaining.

The Bears return to the floor on Thursday when they travel to Los Angeles to open Pac-12 conference play against USC. Next up for Seattle is a road game at Cal State Bakersfield, also Thursday, to begin the Western Athletic Conference portion of its schedule.

