San Francisco crushes Cal in rare meeting

The University of San Francisco took advantage of a rare opportunity to play Bay Area rival California in men’s college basketball on Wednesday night, rolling to a 79-60 nonconference win in Berkeley, Calif., behind 17 points and 11 rebounds from Charles Minlend.

In a duel of schools that won national titles in the 1950s, the Dons (8-1) used 50 percent shooting and a 40-28 dominance on the boards to beat Cal (2-5) for the first time since 1998.

The schools located just 16 miles apart hadn’t played since an 87-74 Cal win in 2008.

The Dons, a 22-win team last season, wasted little time taking charge, getting 3-pointers from Jamaree Bouyea, Jordan Ratinho and Remu Raitanen in a 13-0 burst that turned an early 8-4 deficit into a nine-point lead.

San Francisco led 34-24 at halftime, then gradually pulled away in the second half, using balanced scoring to frustrate a Cal team that struggled from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Golden Bears finished the game just 7 of 23 on 3-point attempts.

Jimbo Lull had 14 points and Ratinho 12 for the Dons, whose lone loss came last week in Northern Ireland against unbeaten Buffalo.

Frankie Ferrari contributed nine points, seven assists and five rebounds to the win.

Andre Kelly totaled 17 points, Darius McNeill 16 and Jacobi Gordon 10 for Cal, which played other local rivals from the West Coast Conference — Santa Clara and Saint Mary’s — in its previous two games.

Paris Austin recorded a game-high eight assists to complement six points for the Golden Bears, who shot just 38.8 percent from the floor. The Dons made 49.2 percent of their field-goal attempts.

