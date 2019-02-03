Davis, Okpala lift Stanford over Cal in final seconds

Daejon Davis broke the sixth tie of the second half with a jumper with 25 seconds remaining Sunday afternoon, and Stanford held on to defeat rival California 84-81 in Pacific-12 Conference men’s basketball play in Berkeley, Calif.

Feb 3, 2019; Berkeley, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal players huddle between plays against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The win was the third straight for Stanford (11-10, 4-5) over Cal (5-16, 0-9) and extended the Bears’ losing streak to 10 games.

Davis’ basket gave Stanford an 83-81 lead and capped a late sequence in which the Bears twice tied the score, only to have the Cardinal respond immediately with a go-ahead hoop.

KZ Okpala made a free throw with 14 seconds left to create the final three-point margin, and the Cardinal survived a missed 3-point attempt by Cal’s Paris Austin in the final seconds.

Okpala’s free throw wrapped up a 10-for-16 day at the line, as the Cardinal outscored the Bears 23-15 on free throws. It also completed an effort by the Stanford sophomore in which he led his team in scoring (30), rebounds (eight) and assists (four).

Bryce Wills added 16 points, and Davis had 14 for the Cardinal, which improved to 2-3 in the conference on the road.

Stanford shot 57.1 percent in the game.

Justice Sueing had 23 points and seven rebounds for Cal, which fell to 0-5 in the conference at home. Austin (15), Connor Vanover (15) and Matt Bradley (13) also scored in double figures for the Bears.

Cal shot 49.2 percent.

Stanford overcame a seven-point, second-half deficit to go up three on a pair of free throws by Davis with 1:28 remaining.

But Sueing created the fifth tie of the second half when he converted a Bradley assist into a three-point play with 1:11 left, drawing the Bears even at 79-all.

Stanford’s Oscar da Silva and Cal’s Austin then traded hoops before Davis’ eventual game-winner.

After neither team had led by more than five in the first half, Stanford overturned a 38-37 halftime deficit when Davis opened the second period with a 3-pointer.

The early second half subsequently was tied three times, including 58-58 on a 3-point hoop by Stanford’s Cormac Ryan with 9:35 left.

But Cal’s Darius McNeill converted a Stanford turnover into his go-ahead 3-pointer 56 seconds later, sending the Bears to as much as a seven-point lead before Stanford rallied to set up the tight finish.

—Field Level Media