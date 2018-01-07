UCLA routs Cal behind 3-point barrage

Aaron Holiday, Thomas Welsh and Kris Wilkes hit 3-pointers in an early 13-point blitz that gave UCLA a double-digit lead, and the Bruins never looked back in routing California 107-84 Saturday afternoon in a Pacific-12 men’s basketball game in Berkeley, Calif.

Coming off a double-overtime loss to Stanford on Thursday, UCLA (12-4, 3-1) wasted no time dispatching Cal (7-9, 1-2), which was similarly run off the court in the first half of its home drubbing at the hands of USC two days earlier.

After Cal’s Marcus Lee dropped in the game’s first basket, Holiday got UCLA rolling with a 3-pointer that gave the Bruins the lead for good one second into the second minute of the game.

The contest became a run-away shortly thereafter, with Welsh and Wilkes adding 3-pointers and Holiday mixing in a layup and two free throws, giving UCLA a 13-2 lead at the 16:58 mark of the first half.

An Alex Olesinski 3-pointer made it a 20-point game, 35-15, with 8:11 left in the half, and UCLA went on to run up a 54-33 halftime advantage.

The Bruins made eight 3-pointers in the half, with Welsh connecting on three of them to account for a majority of his 15 points in the first 20 minutes.

Down 70-50, Cal closed within 11 with a 12-3 run that featured two 3-pointers each by Justice Sueing and Darius McNeill.

But Olesinski converted a four-point play -- hitting a 3-pointer on which he was fouled -- and UCLA, which blew a 13-point, second-half lead in its loss at Stanford, was never threatened again.

Holiday finished with 21 points and Welsh had 19 for UCLA, which moved atop the conference standings with the win.

The Bruins, who shot 17-for-30 on 3s (56.7 percent), placed six players in double figures, including Wilkes with 16, Prince Ali with 15, Olesinski with 14 and Jaylen Hands with 11.

Sueing totaled 22 points, Lee 19 and Don Coleman 16 for Cal, which had opened conference play last week with a win at Stanford.

The Bears were outscored 51-24 on 3-pointers.

--Field Level Media