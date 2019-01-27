Utah runs away with 82-64 victory over Cal

Sedrick Barefield and Riley Battin combined for five 3-pointers in an early 17-4 burst that allowed Utah to build a lead it never relinquished en route to an 82-64 victory over California in a Pac-12 contest Saturday in Berkeley, Calif.

The win allowed the Utes (11-8, 5-2) to sweep their two games in the San Francisco Bay Area for the first time since joining the Pac-12. Utah edged Stanford 70-66 on Thursday.

Cal (5-15, 0-8) got a 5-0 jump on the visitors before Utah got its 3-point game going, with Barefield (nine) and Battin (six) combining for all but two of the points in the 17-4 flurry that opened an eight-point lead.

Cal got as close as two before halftime and trailed just 46-42 at the intermission, before Barefield nailed two more 3-pointers in a 10-0 run early in the second half that opened a 58-44 advantage with 15:32 left in the game.

The Bears got no closer than eight the rest of the way and had to settle for a ninth straight defeat.

Barefield finished with a game-high 21 points, with 15 of the points coming on 5-for-12 shooting on 3-pointers.

Utah, which won its fourth straight, hit 13-of-31 from beyond the arc, outscoring Cal 39-27 on threes.

Both Gach added three 3-pointers in an 18-point effort, while Timmy Allen had a game-high 12 rebounds to go with 17 points to complete the game’s only double-double.

Jayce Johnson contributed eight points and eight rebounds to the win, which was Utah’s third in four Pac-12 road games.

En route to snapping a two-game losing streak in Berkeley, the Utes outshot Cal 55.9 percent to 42.4.

Justice Sueing led the Bears with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Sueing, Darius McNeill and Matt Bradley all connected on three 3-pointers for Cal, which was beaten 68-59 at home by Colorado on Thursday night.

McNeill totaled 15 points and Bradley added 11 points, five boards and five assists.

