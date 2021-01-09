Cal notches first conference win of season vs. Washington

Andre Kelly scored 22 points to lead California to an 84-78 home win over Washington in a battle of teams with winless conference records in the Pac-12 on Saturday.

Ryan Betley scored 18 points and Makale Foreman added 14 points for California (6-7, 1-5).

Erik Stevenson led all scorers with 27 points, Jamal Bey scored 18 points and Quade Green added 16 points for Washington (1-9, 0-5).

With the game tied at 75-75, Joel Brown hit a 3-pointer with 1:55 left to give California a 78-75 lead and then hit a layup with 1:30 remaining to make it 80-75 Golden Bears.

Washington pulled within 82-78 with 44 seconds left after Stevenson made the second of two free throws and then got the ball back after a missed free throw by California’s Jarred Hyder.

But after a missed 3-pointer by Green with 15 seconds left, Grant Anticevich pulled down the rebound, was fouled and hit two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to give California an 84-78 lead and close out the scoring.

Trailing 59-55 with 10:17 remaining, California responded with a 14-0 run over the next 2:57 to take a 67-59 lead with 7:20 left.

Washington answered back, going on a 12-4 run to tie the game at 71-71 with 3:38 remaining.

Holding a 40-32 lead at halftime, California scored the first five points of the second half and took a 45-32 lead with 18:03 remaining in the game before Washington started to rally.

The Huskies answered with a 13-3 run to cut California’s lead to 48-45 with 14:28 remaining.

After a California basket, Washington then went on an 8-0 run to grab a 53-50 lead with 12:29 left.

Leading 32-29 with 4:40 left in the first half, California outscored Washington 8-3 the rest of the half to take a 40-32 lead at halftime.

--Field Level Media