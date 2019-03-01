Cal upsets No. 25 Huskies to snap 16-game skid

Sophomore guard Darius McNeill recorded 19 points and nine assists to help California snap a 16-game losing streak with a stunning 76-73 victory over No. 25 Washington in Pac-12 play on Thursday night at Berkeley, Calif.

Feb 28, 2019; Berkeley, CA, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Mike Hopkins talks to his team during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman center Connor Vanover scored a career-best 18 points as the Golden Bears (6-22, 1-15 Pac-12) halted a 22-game conference regular-season losing streak. Sophomore forward Justice Sueing added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Senior point guard David Crisp scored a career-high 32 points and tied a career best by making five 3-pointers for the Huskies (22-6, 13-2). Crisp missed a 3-point attempt for a tie as time expired.

Sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell added 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Washington, which shot 49.1 percent from the field and was 11 of 27 from 3-point range.

The Huskies still clinched the Pac-12 regular-season crown due to Arizona State’s loss to Oregon.

McNeill split two free throws with 1:54 left to give Cal a 74-73 lead. Cal junior guard Paris Austin hit two free throws with 23.8 seconds left to make it a three-point game.

Washington senior forward Dominic Green missed a tying 3-point attempt with 12.7 seconds left, and Nowell missed a 3-point try with five seconds remaining prior to Crisp’s last-second, 30-foot attempt that bounced off the rim.

The victory was Cal’s first since an 88-80 decision against San Jose State on Dec. 21.

The Golden Bears shot 55.6 percent from the field and were 8 of 15 from 3-point range.

Cal trailed 54-51 six-plus minutes into the second half before going on a 16-6 spurt.

Sueing drained a 3-pointer from the left corner to end the run and give Cal a 67-60 lead with 9:06 remaining.

Nowell got hot to ignite a Washington burst. He scored nine points during an 11-4 run, including a fastbreak layup to knot the score at 71 with 4:36 remaining.

Vanover buried a baseline jumper to put the Golden Bears back ahead with 3:26 remaining. However, Crisp stole the ball and converted a layup with 2:18 left to tie it at 73.

McNeill scored 15 points and the Golden Bears shot 64.3 percent from the field in the first half en route to a 45-44 halftime edge.

Crisp completed a 21-point first half with a 3-pointer as time expired to make it a one-point game.

—Field Level Media