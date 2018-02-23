Washington State squeaks by Cal 78-76

EditorsNote: rewords seventh graf

Wing Robert Franks led a balanced Washington State attack with 15 points, and Drick Bernstine made an open layup with 1.7 seconds remaining as the Cougars completed a season sweep of California with a 78-76 victory on Thursday at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Bernstine, Viont‘e Daniels and Malachi Flynn had 14 points apiece for the Cougars (11-16, 3-12 Pac-12). Washington State had lost eight of nine since blowing out the Bears 78-53 in Pullman on Jan. 13.

Flynn hit a deep 3-pointer from the right side for a 76-74 lead with 24.4 seconds remaining after a turnover at the other end. Cal’s Marcus Lee answered with a layup on a feed from Justice Sueing to tie the game with 7.1 seconds left.

Flynn pushed the ball down the floor and found Bernstine alone underneath in the final seconds for the victory.

Sueing, a freshman, had 25 points, two short of his career high, and tied a season high with four 3-pointers.

Lee had 14 points for California (8-20, 2-13), which has lost four in a row and 13 of 14 since beating Stanford to open the conference season.

Bears freshman Juhwan Harris-Dyson had 10, nine rebounds and seven assists -- the latter two stats both season highs. He left with an apparent leg injury with 4:43 remaining but returned two minutes later.

Sueing made two 3-pointers midway through the second half, the second for a 61-59 lead with 8 1/2 minutes remaining. The Bears had not led by more than one point since early in the first half, when they scored 10 of the first 13 points.

Franks, who had 34 points and a school-record 10 3-pointers in the first game between the teams, missed all four of his 3-point attempts.

The Cougars, 9 of 22 from long distance Thursday, made 15 of 28 3-point attempts in the first meeting.

Bernstine had 10 points in the first 12 1/2 minutes to put the Cougars in front 25-19. He had 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds in the first game between the schools.

Washington State led 38-36 at half Thursday.

