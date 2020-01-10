Cal holds off Washington State rally to snap skid

Grant Anticevich stalled a Washington State rally with a three-point play with 4:29 remaining in the game Thursday night, helping host California hold off the Cougars 73-66 in a Pac-12 game in Berkeley, Calif.

Matt Bradley led the way with a career-high 26 points and completed a double-double with 10 rebounds for the Golden Bears (7-8, 1-1), who trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half.

CJ Elleby paced Washington State (10-6, 1-2) with 22 points and nine rebounds.

A 3-pointer by Joel Brown allowed Cal to gain a 63-50 lead with just 7:40 to play before the Cougars rallied to make it an entertaining finish.

Elleby drilled a 3-pointer, Jeff Pollard made a jumper and Noah Williams hit a pair of hoops, the second of which got Washington State within 63-59 with still 4:43 to play.

But Anticevich then turned a Paris Austin assist into his key three-point play, helping Cal go up by as many as 10 again before holding on down the stretch.

Washington State did get as close as 69-66 on a pair of Williams free throws with 55 seconds left, but Bradley capped his big night with a back-breaking 3-pointer 27 seconds later.

Cal never trailed in the final 23 1/2 minutes after using a 23-3 flurry to erase an early 14-point deficit.

Elleby, Isaac Bonton and Aljaz Kunc hit 3-pointers in a 19-5 run that allowed Washington State to turn a 6-6 tie into as 25-11 advantage in the game’s 11th minute.

The visitors retained a 14-point advantage at 29-15 two minutes later before Cal turned the game around with its 23-3 burst. Austin (eight), Bradley (seven) and Andre Kelly (five) combined for 20 of the 23 points in the run.

Bradley’s 26 points came on 10-for-14 shooting, helping the Golden Bears outshoot the visitors 51.0 percent to 38.8.

Austin chipped in with 17 points and Anticevich 12 for Cal, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Elleby’s 22-point night was his 10th game this season with 20 or more points. He made four of the game’s 11 total 3-pointers.

Williams finished with 16 points, Pollard 11 and Bonton 10 for the Cougars, who were coming off a home overtime victory over UCLA.

—Field Level Media