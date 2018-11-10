Yale cruises to double-digit win over Cal in Shanghai

Yale limited California to five field goals in the first half en route to a 12-point lead and held on Saturday afternoon (Friday night in the United States) for a 76-59 nonconference victory in each team’s season opener in Shanghai, China.

Azar Swain came off the bench to bury four 3-pointers and Miye Oni went for 16 points as the Bulldogs (1-0) turned back the Golden Bears (0-1) in the schools’ first meeting since 2000.

Cal’s Paris Austin was the game’s top scorer with 18 points.

Swain hit a pair of 3-pointers — one more than the entire Cal team — in the slow-paced first half in which the Bulldogs made 11 of their 23 shots. The Bears, meanwhile, struggled through 5-for-25 shooting in the first 20 minutes.

Cal, a 24-game loser last season, never got closer than 12 in the second half, and found itself down 20 for the first time after a Blake Reynolds free throw with 9:23 to go.

Swain matched teammate Oni’s 16-point total for the Bulldogs, who went 16-15 last season.

Alex Copeland added 11 points for Yale, while Jordan Bruner collected a team-high eight rebounds to go with nine points.

The Bulldogs shot 48.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent (9-for-21) on 3-pointers.

Austin shot 6-for-10 from the field to help compile his 18 points for the Bears, who finished at 35.3 percent from the field and 20.0 percent (2-for-10) on 3-pointers.

Freshman Matt Bradley had 13 points for Cal, whose Andre Kelly was the game’s leading rebounder with 10 to complement seven points.

