Cal knocks off Cal State Fullerton in OT

California scored the first seven points of overtime Saturday and notched a 95-89 win over Cal State Fullerton at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Daniel Venzant canned a jumper with one second remaining in regulation for the Titans (6-4) to force the extra session, but Kentucky transfer Marcus Lee dunked home a missed shot 15 seconds into overtime and the Bears (5-6) played from the lead for the game’s remainder.

By the time Cal State Fullerton got on the board with two free throws from Jackson Rowe, it trailed 87-82. It pulled within three points twice late in the extra period, but a Lee tip-in with 41 seconds left restored a five-point lead and put the Titans away.

Darius McNeill stuffed the stat sheet for California, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds and six assists. Don Coleman tallied 26 points despite hitting only 5 of 23 shots from the field, while Lee contributed a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Five players scored in double figures for Cal State Fullerton, led by Kyle Allman’s 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Khalil Ahmad added 21, hitting five 3-pointers, while Austen Awosika netted 12 points. Venzant and Jamal Smith each tallied 10.

The Titans canned 48.3 percent of their field goals, sinking 12-of-24 3-pointers. But the Bears outscored them by 13 points at the foul line, canning 32 of 42 for the day.

California dominated most of the first half, scoring the first 12 points and opening up a 44-29 lead when Lee stroked a jumper. But Cal State Fullerton closed within 46-37 at the half, thanks to Allman’s jumper with 30 seconds remaining.