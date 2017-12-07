Central Arkansas routs Cal in Berkeley

Central Arkansas turned 22 Cal turnovers into 35 points, and the Bears from the Southland Conference rolled past the Golden Bears, 96-69, Wednesday at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Putting up points in California was nothing new for Central Arkansas (5-5) on the season. The Bears scored 101 points in an overtime loss at UCLA Nov. 15. Wednesday against Cal, Central Arkansas took control with its defensive effort, generating turnovers and holding the Golden Bears to just 38.2 percent shooting from the floor.

Conversely, Central Arkansas connected on 49.2 percent from the field and hit 12 of 24 from behind the 3-point line. Guard Jordan Howard -- who came in averaging 23.6 points per game, third-highest in the nation -- made 5 of 10 3-pointers en route to 26 points to go along with six assists. Guard Mathieu Kamba hit 3 of 4 from deep, made all 10 of his free-throw attempts, and finished with 23 points.

Guard DeAndre Jones scored 13 points and dished six assists. Forward Tanner Schmit added 10 points before fouling out.

Cal (3-6) held a seven-point lead early before Central Arkansas went on a 40-13 run over 15:26 of the first half. The Golden Bears could never cut into the deficit in the second half; Central Arkansas instead extended its lead to as many as 35 points.

Guard Don Coleman scored 20 points to lead Cal. Forward Marcus Lee scored 11 points, and guards Darius McNeill and Juhwan Harris-Dyson each notched 10 points. Harris-Dyson grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.