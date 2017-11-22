Walker scores 23 as Chaminade stuns Cal

Dantley Walker scored 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, and host Chaminade stunned California 96-72 Wednesday in the seventh-place game at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center in Hawaii.

Erik Scheive added 14 points off the bench, and Austin Pope finished with 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Silverswords (3-2), who picked up their eighth win all-time in the Maui Invitational and first since 2012.

It’s a disappointing end to the tournament for Cal (2-4), which blew an 18-point, second-half lead against No. 6 Wichita State in its opening game on Monday.

Justice Sueing scored 23 points, and Darius McNeill added 18 for the Bears. Don Coleman, who averaged 23 points in the first two games of the tournament, was held to 11 on 3-of-13 shooting.

Walker hit three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the game as the Silverswords jumped out to an early lead. They led throughout the first half and went into the locker room with a 40-30 advantage after Pope hit a driving, left-handed layup as time expired.

Walker led all scorers with 14 points in the first half.

Chaminade used a 13-0 run, capped by four straight points by Scheive, to extend the lead to 55-39 with 15 minutes left in the second half.

Cal tried to use a full-court press to get back in the game, but the Silverswords easily broke the press for layups and open 3-pointers. Chaminade’s Justin Bridges threw down a dunk that pushed the lead to 69-51 with eight minutes to play.