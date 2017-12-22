EditorsNote: Minor edits in grafs 5-6

Portland State routs California

Bryce Canda scored 23 points and Deontae North added 20 as Portland State drubbed California 106-81 on Thursday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Portland State (10-3) earned its fifth win in six road games and snapped the Golden Bears’ three-game winning streak. Cal fell to 6-7.

Freshman guard Holland Woods added 12 points and 13 assists as six Portland State players scored in double figures.

Brandon Hollins and Jamie Orme each added 12 points for the Vikings. Michael Mayhew hit 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.

Don Coleman led the Golden Bears with 19 points as Cal shot 44.6 percent from the floor.

Marcus Lee added 15 points and Darius McNeill and Deschon Winston each tallied 10 points for California.

Portland State jumped on California from the opening tip-off, scoring the first 11 points en route to a 56-37 halftime lead. The Vikings didn’t relent in the second half, pushing their lead to 28 points.

Three-point scoring was a big factor as Portland State hit 11 of 31. California missed all eight of its shots from behind the 3-point line.

The Golden Bears dominated the boards, outrebounding the Vikings 44-32. But the Vikings didn’t miss many shots, hitting 48.1 percent overall and using the 33-0 edge on 3-pointers to pull away.

California will tip off Pac-12 play on Dec. 30 at Stanford. Portland State begins its Big Sky Conference slate on Dec. 30 with a road matchup against Sacramento State.