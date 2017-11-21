Jenkins’ double-double lifts VCU over Cal

De‘Riante Jenkins recorded a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Virginia Commonwealth blew out California 83-69 on Tuesday in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center in Hawaii.

Jenkins connected on 11 of 15 shots, including five 3-pointers, and fueled an opening run that Cal never answered.

The Bears (2-3) squandered an 18-point lead in the second half in a disappointing loss to Wichita State in the tournament opener Monday and looked flat from the beginning on Tuesday.

VCU (3-2) jumped out to a 23-6 lead. Malik Crowfield hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Jenkins capped the run with five straight points.

Jenkins, a sophomore, had 16 points in the first half, en route to his second double-double of his career. The Rams led comfortably at halftime, 55-29.

Don Coleman, who had 35 points against Wichita State, finished with 21 points for the Bears.

Freshman forward Justice Sueing and senior forward Marcus Lee each added 11 points for Cal, which closed the game on a 13-4 run.

Jenkins was the only VCU player to reach double figures. Senior guard Jonathan Williams, senior forward Justin Tillman and freshman forward Sean Mobley each finished with nine points for the Rams, who will face the winner of Michigan-Chaminade in the consolation bracket on Wednesday.

The Bears will face the Michigan-Chaminade loser on Wednesday.