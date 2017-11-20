No. 6 Wichita State stuns Cal with furious comeback

Shaquille Morris and Landry Shamet combined for 48 points and sparked a huge second-half comeback as No. 6 Wichita State rallied to defeat California 92-82 on Monday in the Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

Morris scored 25 points, including a jump-hook in the lane with 3:12 left in the second half, to give the Shockers (3-0) their first lead of the game since the opening minute of the game.

Cal opened the second half with an 11-2 run and extended its lead to 58-40 on a 3-pointer from Justice Sueing. But Wichita State turned up its defensive intensity and caused havoc with a full-court press to get back into the game.

Cal’s Don Coleman scored 35 points, the junior’s third 30 plus-point game to start the season. Sueing finished with 20 points for the Bears (2-2), who will face VCU on Tuesday.

Shamet connected on all four of 3-point attempts and finished with 23 points for the Shockers (3-0), who advanced to face Marquette on Tuesday.

Coleman poured in 26 points in the first half, helping the Bears take a 47-38 lead into halftime.

Cal was red-hot to start, connecting on its first five 3-point attempts and storming out to a 20-10 lead.

Shamet led the Shockers back, hitting consecutive 3-pointers to fuel a 9-0 Wichita State run.

The Shockers forced 19 turnovers, most coming in the second half after coach Gregg Marshall went to a pestering full-court trap that gave the Bears fits. Several times Cal failed to get the ball past halfcourt, as Wichita State made its comeback.

Senior center Rauno Nurger contributed 11 points off the bench for the Shockers.