Lee’s double-double lifts Cal over Wofford

California forward Marcus Lee had 17 points and 11 rebounds in his second straight double-double and the Bears withstood a long-range assault by Wofford guard Fletcher Magee for a 79-65 victory over the Terriers on Thursday at Haas Pavilion.

California freshman guard Darius McNeill had a season-high 17 points in his first start, center Kingsley Okoroh had 10 points and eight rebounds and Don Coleman had 16 points for the Bears (2-1).

Magee, a 6-foot-4 junior, had 32 points and made 7-of-12 3-pointers. Magee has scored in double figures in 48 straight games and has made 215 3-pointers in his career while shooting 44.7 percent from distance

California shot 54.7 percent from the field and had a whopping 37-14 rebounding edge, with Kentucky transfer Lee and Okoroh doing much of the work.

McNeill scored 15 points and had all three of his 3-pointers in the first half. He had eight points in his first two games while coming off the bench.

Center Matthew Pegram had 13 points and three rebounds, the only other player scoring in double figures for the Terriers (1-2).

Guard Donovan Theme-Love made four free throws in the final two minutes of a see-saw first half to give the Terriers a 37-36 lead. Magee had 24 points in the first half.

Lee scored six points as Cal opened the second half on a 15-6 run for a 48-40 lead, and the Bears gradually extended. Magee’s two 3-pointers were the Terriers’ only baskets in the first eight minutes of the second half.