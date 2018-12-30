No. 21 Buffalo rallies to romp over Canisius

Forget about a losing streak for No. 21 Buffalo.

Senior guard CJ Massinburg scored a game-high 22 points on 7—for-13 shooting to lead Buffalo to an 87-72 win at city rival Canisius on Saturday in Buffalo.

Buffalo rebounded from its first loss of the season at then-No. 20 Marquette on Dec. 21.

The initial minutes of the game were not good for Buffalo, which saw Canisius come out hot and take a 23-13 lead with 12:21 left in the first half.

But Buffalo answered with a 13-0 run in less than four minutes to take a 26-23 lead with 8:49 to go in the first half.

The Bulls went ahead 37-26 with 5:17 left in the first half before Canisius cut Buffalo’s lead to 41-35 at halftime.

In the second half, Buffalo built its lead to 56-41 with 13:36 remaining in the game.

Canisius had a brief flurry to close within 56-46 with 11:31 left, but that was as close as the Golden Griffins would get.

The lead for Buffalo stayed in double-digits from then on and peaked at 17 points on two separate occasions, the last of which was when the Bulls took an 87-70 lead with 1:11 remaining.

Senior forward Nick Perkins came off of the bench to score 18 points and senior guard Jeremy Harris had 17 points and nine rebounds for Buffalo, which shot 50 percent from the floor overall (33 of 66) and 44 percent from 3-point range (11 of 25).

Four different players scored in double figures to lead Canisius.

Sophomore Takal Molson scored 15 points to lead the way for Canisius, despite going 0 of 7 from 3-point range.

Junior guard Isaiah Reese and junior guard Malik Johnson each scored 13 points and senior forward Jonathan Sanks added 10 points for Canisius, which shot 36.2 percent from the field overall (25 of 69) and 22.9 percent from 3-point range (8 of 35).

—Field Level Media