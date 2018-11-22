Villanova snaps 2-game skid in routing Canisius

Sophomore forward Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had career highs with 15 points and 13 rebounds for his first double-double and Phil Booth had 15 points when Villanova beat Canisius 83-56 in the first round of the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday.

Freshman Saddiq Bey had 11 points and eight rebounds, freshman Cole Swider had 11 points including three 3-pointers off the bench and seven different players made treys for the Wildcats (3-2). Villanova, who lost their top four scorers from the 2018 NCAA title team, had lost two in a row to fall out of the AP Top 25 for the first since Dec. 2013. They had been ranked for 75 consecutive weeks.

Isaiah Reese had 19 points, 17 in the second half before fouling out, and Takai Molson had 10 points for Canisius, which has lost three in a row. The Golden Griffs are one of the favorites the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Reese made four 3-pointers, three in the first four minutes of the second half when Canisius got within nine points at 46-37. The Wildcats pushed their lead to 19 four minutes later and cruised. Reese, a first-team all-MAAC player last season, also had seven rebounds.

The Wildcats shot 48.3 percent from the field and had a whopping 51-24 rebounding edge, with 18 offensive rebounds leading to 21 second-chance points. They limited the Golden Griffs to 32.7 percent from the field.

Cosby-Roundtree had six points and Booth and Bey hit 3-pointers when the Wildcats opened the game with a 17-8 flurry, a sign of things to come. Villanova went on an 11-0 run keyed by two Bey baskets and a 3-pointer from freshman reserve guard Jahvon Quinerly for a 30-14 edge.

The Wildcats later stretched their lead to 20 points and led 38-26 at half. Canisius had eight field goals, eight turnovers and 10 rebounds in the first half.

—Field Level Media