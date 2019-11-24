Carter helps Mississippi State rout Coastal Carolina

Tyson Carter had 19 points and 10 assists to lead Mississippi State to an 81-56 victory over Coastal Carolina in the third-place game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational at Conway, S.C.

Reggie Perry had 16 points and six assists and D.J. Stewart added 11 points for Mississippi State (6-1). The Bulldogs went 2-1 in the tournament with wins over Tulane and Coastal Carolina and a loss against Villanova.

Robert Woodard II also had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Coastal Carolina (3-4) beat Utah and lost to Baylor and Mississippi State as host of the tournament. The Chanticleers were led by Tommy Burton’s 13 points and DeVante Jones’ 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Tim Ceaser also had 10 points.

Mississippi State’s offense was efficient with 21 assists for its 29 made field goals. The Bulldogs shot 52.7 percent from the field and 43.5 percent (10 of 23) from 3-point range.

Coastal Carolina struggled by shooting 35.2 percent from the field, including 18.8 percent (3 of 16) from beyond the arc. The Chanticleers committed 15 turnovers that led to 15 points for Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs never trailed after taking a 7-0 lead to start the game.

The lead ballooned to 18 points in the first half as Perry and Carter combined to score as many points (23) as Coastal Carolina by halftime. The duo made 9 of 13 shots to get the Bulldogs off to a strong start. The Chanticleers were a combined 9 of 26 at halftime and trailed 41-23.

After Coastal Carolina cut the lead to 47-36 with 11:21 left in regulation on a jumper made by Jones, the Bulldogs scored nine unanswered points to pull away for good. Perry’s 3-point play capped that game-clinching run.

Mississippi State next hosts Louisiana Tech on Dec. 5.

Coastal Carolina travels to play at Delaware State on Saturday.

—Field Level Media